Minister Sabry to visit Saudi Arabia next week

January 21, 2023   03:07 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry is scheduled to make a five-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia next week, on an invitation from his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

During his visit from January 23-27, Minister Sabry will call on Farhan Al Saud to discuss further enhancement of the cordial bilateral relations between the two countries, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

He will also meet with the senior officials of the Islamic Development Bank, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Governors of Mecca and Medina.

