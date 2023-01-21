Nanu Oya accident: Police looking to arrest bus driver

The Nanu Oya Police are currently looking to arrest the driver of the bus involved in the fatal accident that took place on the Radella Shortcut Road in Nuwara Eliya yesterday (20 Jan.).

Speaking in this regard, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa stated that although it is evident that negligence on the part of the bus driver played a role in the accident, it is yet to be determined as to whether a mechanical fault, or any other fault, contributed to the unfortunate incident.

Seven casualties were reported last evening, when a bus fell down a 100-foot precipice after colliding with a van and a three-wheeler.

All six persons travelling in the van, including the driver, and the driver of the three-wheeler died on the spot, while 53 passengers including students in the bus sustained injuries.



The five persons travelling in the van are reportedly related, while three children aged 8, 12 and 19 are also among the deceased.

The bus, which was en route to Colombo, was one of seven such buses that had been transporting a group of students of Thurstan College, Colombo, who were on an educational tour in Nuwara Eliya.

Reports revealed that 53 passengers – including teachers, parents and 41 students of Grade 11 – were inside the bus at the time of the accident.

Those injured were airlifted back to Colombo today (21 Jan.), on the instructions of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Shortcut Road in question was previously closed for heavy vehicles, however, heave vehicles began using the road once again after it was carpeted and built properly.

Thus, measures are now being taken to once again ban heavy vehicles on the Radella Shortcut Road, Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat Nandana Galaboda stated.