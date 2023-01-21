French court convicts 14 of smuggling migrants from Sri Lanka to Europe

French court convicts 14 of smuggling migrants from Sri Lanka to Europe

January 21, 2023   09:55 pm

A court in northern France has sentenced 14 Sri Lankan nationals to prison for operating a people-smuggling ring across Europe – part of a continent-wide attempt to crack down on the lucrative criminal networks.

The main suspect, accused of overseeing the operation from a grocery store in the village of Serifontaine, 80km north of Paris, was handed a four-year prison term, with one year suspended.

Investigators determined that he set the prices and routes for moving migrants from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh across the continent from Ukraine, with the help of bribes to officials in Eastern Europe.

Another suspect, who is based in Britain but fighting extradition requests, was given a five-year sentence, while the others were given shorter prison terms.

Smuggling gangs have flourished as increasing numbers of migrants have headed for Europe in recent years, with many hoping to cross the English Channel and reach Britain.

More than 45,000 migrants made the perilous crossing from mainland Europe to Britain in 2022, surpassing the previous year’s record by more than 17,000, according to UK government figures.

Source - Radio France Internationale

- With input from agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.21

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.21

Bus driver arrested over deadly collision in Nanu Oya that claimed 7 lives

Bus driver arrested over deadly collision in Nanu Oya that claimed 7 lives

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Reason for Nanu Oya fatal collision uncovered; bus driver to be arrested

Reason for Nanu Oya fatal collision uncovered; bus driver to be arrested

SLAF 10th Commander's Cup Golf Tournament 2023 kicks off in Trincomalee

SLAF 10th Commander's Cup Golf Tournament 2023 kicks off in Trincomalee

Govt trying to increase electricity tariffs by pressurizing PUCSL - Omalpe Sobhitha Thero

Govt trying to increase electricity tariffs by pressurizing PUCSL - Omalpe Sobhitha Thero