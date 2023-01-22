Cloudy skies expected over most parts of the island

January 22, 2023   07:45 am

The Department of Meteorology says cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island with cold weather.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Kankasanthurai via Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Mullaitivu.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the cost extending from Colombo to Galle via Puttalam, Kankasanthurai, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Hambantota.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle via Puttalam, Kankasanthurai, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Hambantota, will be rough at times. 

The other sea areas around the island may be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

