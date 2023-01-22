Special notice on 2022 A/L exam

A further 10 minutes is due to be added to the scheduled time for the upcoming 2022 G.C.E Advanced Level Examination.

This was confirmed by Commissioner General of Exams H. J. M Amith Jayasundara during a media briefing held this morning (22 Jan.).

Accordingly, an extra 10 minutes will be added towards the end of the three-hour essay paper he said, asserting, however, that this additional time will not be given for the multiple choice question paper.

Thus, the essay paper in which students have to choose a set number of questions to answer, will now run for a period of three hours and 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Transport Board and the Department of Railways have decided to implement a special transport programme for students sitting the exam.

The 2022 G.C.E Advanced Level Examination is due to be held from 23 January to 17 February.