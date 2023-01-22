Special notice on 2022 A/L exam

Special notice on 2022 A/L exam

January 22, 2023   12:47 pm

A further 10 minutes is due to be added to the scheduled time for the upcoming 2022 G.C.E Advanced Level Examination.

This was confirmed by Commissioner General of Exams H. J. M Amith Jayasundara during a media briefing held this morning (22 Jan.).

Accordingly, an extra 10 minutes will be added towards the end of the three-hour essay paper he said, asserting, however, that this additional time will not be given for the multiple choice question paper.

Thus, the essay paper in which students have to choose a set number of questions to answer, will now run for a period of three hours and 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Transport Board and the Department of Railways have decided to implement a special transport programme for students sitting the exam.

The 2022 G.C.E Advanced Level Examination is due to be held from 23 January to 17 February.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Bus driver arrested over deadly collision in Nanu Oya that claimed 7 lives (English)

Bus driver arrested over deadly collision in Nanu Oya that claimed 7 lives (English)

Bus driver arrested over deadly collision in Nanu Oya that claimed 7 lives (English)

Date for Local Government election announced (English)

Date for Local Government election announced (English)

Minister Sabry to visit Saudi Arabia next week (English)

Minister Sabry to visit Saudi Arabia next week (English)

Obstructing elections is a punishable offence  Anura warns Treasury Sec. (English)

Obstructing elections is a punishable offence  Anura warns Treasury Sec. (English)

Govt accused of creating a rift in PUCSL in a bid to increase electricity tariffs

Govt accused of creating a rift in PUCSL in a bid to increase electricity tariffs

Egg producers' associations raise objections to new gazette on MRP for eggs

Egg producers' associations raise objections to new gazette on MRP for eggs

Final rites of veteran filmmaker Sumitra Peries performed with full state honours

Final rites of veteran filmmaker Sumitra Peries performed with full state honours

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.21

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.21