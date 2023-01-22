Power cut schedule for tomorrow announced

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of two hours and 20 minutes for tomorrow (23 Jan.).

Accordingly, power will be interrupted for one hour during the daytime and one hour and 20 minutes during the night for Groups A – L and Groups P – W.

The power cut schedule is being announced in the backdrop of PUCSL’s decision to refrain from imposing power outages after 07:00 p.m. during the period in which the 2022 G.C.E Advanced Level Examination is scheduled to take place, as per a request made by the Department of Examinations.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), however, later notified PUCSL that such an agreement canot be reached owing to the high costs incurred for the generation of electricity, and thus lack of funds in this regard.

Thus, they noted that the power cuts will have to be imposed even during the period in which the examination is due to take place.

The 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination is scheduled to be held from tomorrow (23 Jan.) to17 February at 2,200 centres across the island.

Demand Management Schedule on 23rd Jan 2023 by Adaderana Online on Scribd