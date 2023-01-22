Power cut schedule for tomorrow announced

Power cut schedule for tomorrow announced

January 22, 2023   01:07 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of two hours and 20 minutes for tomorrow (23 Jan.).

Accordingly, power will be interrupted for one hour during the daytime and one hour and 20 minutes during the night for Groups A – L and Groups P – W.

The power cut schedule is being announced in the backdrop of PUCSL’s decision to refrain from imposing power outages after 07:00 p.m. during the period in which the 2022 G.C.E Advanced Level Examination is scheduled to take place, as per a request made by the  Department of Examinations.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), however, later notified  PUCSL that such an agreement canot be reached owing to the high costs incurred for the generation of electricity, and thus lack of funds in this regard.

Thus, they noted that the power cuts will have to be imposed even during the period in which the examination is due to take place.

The 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination is scheduled to be held from tomorrow (23 Jan.) to17 February at 2,200 centres across the island.

 

Demand Management Schedule on 23rd Jan 2023 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Bus driver arrested over deadly collision in Nanu Oya that claimed 7 lives (English)

Bus driver arrested over deadly collision in Nanu Oya that claimed 7 lives (English)

Bus driver arrested over deadly collision in Nanu Oya that claimed 7 lives (English)

Date for Local Government election announced (English)

Date for Local Government election announced (English)

Minister Sabry to visit Saudi Arabia next week (English)

Minister Sabry to visit Saudi Arabia next week (English)

Obstructing elections is a punishable offence  Anura warns Treasury Sec. (English)

Obstructing elections is a punishable offence  Anura warns Treasury Sec. (English)

Govt accused of creating a rift in PUCSL in a bid to increase electricity tariffs

Govt accused of creating a rift in PUCSL in a bid to increase electricity tariffs

Egg producers' associations raise objections to new gazette on MRP for eggs

Egg producers' associations raise objections to new gazette on MRP for eggs

Final rites of veteran filmmaker Sumitra Peries performed with full state honours

Final rites of veteran filmmaker Sumitra Peries performed with full state honours

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.21

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.21