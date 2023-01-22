Junior hospital staff to launch 4-hour strike tomorrow

Junior staff at hospitals across the island will resort to trade union action by withdrawing from their duties for four hours tomorrow (Jan. 23) based on several demands, according to trade unions.

The General Secretary of the United Health Workers Union Ven. Tampitiye Sugathananda Thero said that junior hospital staff will engage in the trade union action from 8.00 a.m. to 12 noon tomorrow.

Speaking to reports today (22), he said that that they have decided to withdraw from duties during that time period and to engage in protest campaigns across the country.

Although we will withdraw from duties, we will not withdraw from services at essential hospitals. We are doing maximum intervention for that. We request the patients who are going to visit the hospitals tomorrow to come in the morning if it is absolutely necessary. Or come after 12 and we will intervene in your patient care services, he said.