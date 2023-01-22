Over 100 nominations for LG election rejected

Several nomination papers submitted by major political parties for the upcoming election have been rejected by the respective district secretariats.

Accordingly, over 100 nominations have been rejected across nearly 15 districts.

Nominations submitted by the United National Party (UNP) to the Haldummulla and Mahiyangana Pradheshiya Sabhas in Badulla have been rejected, while those submitted by the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) to the Hali-Ela Pradheshiya Sabha were also rejected.

Nomination papers submitted by the newly-formed Freedom People’s Alliance under the helicopter logo were also rejected in Galnawa, Anuradhapura, and in Kantalei, Trincomalee.

Submissions made by the Tamil National Alliance have also been rejected by the Seruwila Pradheshiya Sabha in Trincomalee.

Nomination papers submitted by the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC), led by MP Rishad Bathiudeen, were also rejected by the Kantalei Pradheshiya Sabha, while those submitted by the Frontline Socialist Party were rejected by the Kuruwita and Kalwana Pradheshiya Sabhas in the Ratnapura district.

Nominations submitted by a total of 10 political parties and three independent groups were rejected by local government institutions within the Kalutara district, whiles ix nomination papers were rejected in Galle.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Sri Lanka has convened all political parties and independent groups for a meeting pertaining to the upcoming Local Government (LG) election.

Accordingly, the meeting is expected to take place next Tuesday, the Commission noted, making this the first such meeting since the announcing of the 2023 LG election.