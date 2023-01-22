IGP calls for report on Keselwatte Polices B Report on lawyers

January 22, 2023   05:26 pm

Inspector General of Police (IGP) has instructed the Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) of the Western Province to submit a report pertaining to the incident in which a ‘B’ report was filed by the Keselwatte Police against  a group of lawyers over  a protest staged on 18 January.

Speaking on the matter, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa stated that the relevant ‘B’ report had been filed by the Keselwatte Police unknown to both the IGP and the Legal Division of the Police Headquarters .

Accordingly, the Western Province SDIG has been informed to submit a report on the matter promptly, Thalduwa assured.

Meanwhile the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has also called for a detailed report on the matter, citing concerns as to what grounds such a report was filed on.

Upon reception of the report, an inquiry will be held into the matter HRCSL noted.

On 18 January, a group of lawyers staged a protest in front of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka, condemning the Attorney General’s interference with the judiciary.

The protest was staged against the Attorney General’s attempts to prevent Colombo Additional Magistrate Tharanga Mahawatte from hearing the case filed against Convener of Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige and Venerable Galwewa Siridhamma Thera.

The Keselwatte Police subsequently filed a ‘B’ report against the group of lawyers, including Senior Counsel Gunaratne Wanninayake, Nuwan Bopage and Senaka Perera, accusing them of having violated Election Laws and provisions of the National Thoroughfares Act.

