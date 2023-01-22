Nine killed in Chinese Lunar New Year shooting in California

Nine people have died after a shooting at a community near Los Angeles in California in the United States late Saturday, where a crowd of tens of thousands were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year.

“LA County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to assist Monterey Park PD with a shooting death investigation. There are nine deceased,” a statement said. There are also an unconfirmed number of injuries.

Sergeant Bob Boese said the shooting took place at 10.22 pm.

The status of the shooter - believed to be a male - is not known at this time. Reports quoted a female deputy as saying the shooting is ‘an isolated incident’.

Monterey Park - a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population - is about 16 km from downtown Los Angeles.

Seung Won Choi, who owns a seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened - told the Los Angeles Times three people rushed into his establishment and urged him to lock the door.

Choi said they told him the shooter had a machine gun with multiple rounds of ammunition, and that the shooting reportedly took place at a dance club.

Visuals from the scene that have surfaced on social media show a deserted crossroad with one section cordoned off and police sirens in the background.

Other images show people being taken away in ambulances to nearby hospitals and some sitting by the side of the road receiving medical treatment.

Source - The Hindustan Times

- With input from agenices