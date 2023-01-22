Notice to motorists travelling on Colombo  Kandy road

January 22, 2023   06:07 pm

The Road Development Authority (RDA) has issued a notice to travellers using the Colombo – Kandy main road.

Accordingly, traffic in one lane will be temporarily halted on the stretch running from Warakapola to Ambepussa along the Colombo – Kandy main road from 24 January, the RDA warned.

Traffic will be temporarily halted until further notice owing to the carpeting of this stretch, the RDA explained.

Thus, Sri Lanka Police have urged the public to use alternative routes during this time period, so as to avoid excessive traffic congestion along the Warakapola – Ambespussa road.

