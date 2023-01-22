FIFA suspends Football Federation of Sri Lanka

The Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) has been suspended by FIFA with effect from 21st January 2023 until further notice.

In a circular to member associations, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura stated that as a result of the decision taken by the Bureau of the FIFA Council on 21 January 2023, the FFSL has been suspended until further notice in accordance with article 16 of the FIFA Statutes.

He said that consequently, with effect from 21 January 2023, the FFSL has lost all of its membership rights, as defined in article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, until further notice.

The FFSL representative and club teams are therefore no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted, the letter said.

“This also means that neither the FFSL nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA and/or the AFC.”

“Moreover, we would remind you and your affiliates not to enter into any sporting contact with the FFSL and/or its teams while the FFSL is suspended,” the Secretary General added.

Finally, he said that the Bureau of the FIFA Council or the FIFA Council may lift this suspension at any time before the next FIFA Congress takes place.

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on December 25 had issued red notice on Sri Lankan Football authorities, raising concerns over the Electoral roadmap of the Football Federation of Sri Lanka.