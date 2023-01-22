Legal action to be taken against those selling eggs above MRP

Legal action is due to be taken against several vendors who were caught selling eggs at a higher price than that which was listed in the recent Gazette notification.

Multiple raids were carried out today (22 Jan.), during which several such vendors were identified.

Commenting on the matter, Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Shantha Niriella noted that regular grocery stores and markets will be fined between Rs. 100,000 and Rs. 500,000, those registered as companies will be fined between Rs 01 million and 05 million for the sale of eggs for prices higher than the maximum retail price.

A Gazette notification was issued by the CAA on the advice of the Attorney General on Friday (20 Jan.), stipulating the new maximum retail price for eggs.

Accordingly, a white egg will now be sold at an MRP of Rs. 44 and a brown egg for Rs. 46.

Despite this, however, several vendors were seen selling eggs at various prices above Rs. 55 today, after the All Ceylon Egg Producers Association refused to abide by the Gazette.