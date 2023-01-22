Legal action to be taken against those selling eggs above MRP

Legal action to be taken against those selling eggs above MRP

January 22, 2023   09:19 pm

Legal action is due to be taken against several vendors who were caught selling eggs at a higher price than that which was listed in the recent Gazette notification.

Multiple raids were carried out today (22 Jan.), during which several such vendors were identified.

Commenting on the matter, Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Shantha Niriella noted that regular grocery stores and markets will be fined between Rs. 100,000 and Rs. 500,000, those registered as companies will be fined between Rs 01 million and 05 million for the sale of eggs for prices higher than the maximum retail price.

A Gazette notification was issued by the CAA on the advice of the Attorney General on Friday (20 Jan.), stipulating the new maximum retail price for eggs.
Accordingly, a white egg will now be sold at an MRP of Rs. 44 and a brown egg for Rs. 46.

Despite this, however, several vendors were seen selling eggs at various prices above Rs. 55 today, after the All Ceylon Egg Producers Association refused to abide by the Gazette.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.22 | Kurunegala Mayor removed from post after budget defeat

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.22 | Kurunegala Mayor removed from post after budget defeat

Family killed in horrific crash at Nanu Oya laid to rest

Family killed in horrific crash at Nanu Oya laid to rest

China to inform IMF on decision about financial assistance to Sri Lanka

China to inform IMF on decision about financial assistance to Sri Lanka

CAA to raid and fine errant traders selling eggs above maximum price

CAA to raid and fine errant traders selling eggs above maximum price

LG polls: over 100 nominations submitted from 15 districts rejected

LG polls: over 100 nominations submitted from 15 districts rejected

Special announcement from Exams Chief on G.C.E. A/L exam to commence tomorrow

Special announcement from Exams Chief on G.C.E. A/L exam to commence tomorrow