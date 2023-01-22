Over 1,600 police personnel assigned for 2022 A/L exam duties

Over 1,600 police personnel are due to be deployed for duty during the 2022 Advanced Level Examination scheduled to commence tomorrow (23 Jan.).

Accordingly, a total of 1,625 police officers will be deployed to ensure the security within examination centres, coordination centres, regional and central collection centres, and also during the transportation of other confidential documents.

Meanwhile, all relevant police stations have also been notified to pay close attention to exam centres, and to constantly patrol the areas.

The 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination is scheduled to be held from tomorrow (23 Jan.) to 17 February at 2,200 centres across the island.