Showers expected in several provinces

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere over the island during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Kankasanthurai via Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Mullaitivu.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the cost extending from Colombo to Galle via Puttalam, Kankasanthurai, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Hambantota.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle via Puttalam, Kankasanthurai, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Hambantota, will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.