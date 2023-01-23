Kelanitissa plant resumes power generation

Kelanitissa plant resumes power generation

January 23, 2023   12:41 pm

Electricity generation activities at the Kelanitissa Power Station have resumed, just days after it was shut down due to a shortage of Naphtha.

A spokesperson for the station stated that the plant’s generation activities had started once again at 08.00 am today (23).

Due to the lack of sufficient Naphtha stocks, the generation activities of the Kelanitissa Power Station had been suspended since midnight the day before yesterday.

However, the spokesperson said that even if the power generation activities are carried out again with the existing Naphtha at the Kelanitissa Power Station, it will only be sufficient for another day and a half.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) stated that the refusal to provide Naphtha due to non-payment of money to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) by the Electricity Board has caused this situation.

