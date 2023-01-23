Constitutional Council to meet on Wednesday

January 23, 2023   01:33 pm

A meeting of the Constitutional Council will be held next Wednesday (Jan. 25) at 9.30 am, Chief of Staff and Deputy General Secretary of the Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera said.

Meanwhile, the President had appointed the non-members of Parliament as members of the Constitutional Council based on the nominations submitted by the Speaker with the agreement of the Speaker, the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. 

Accordingly, Dr. Pratap Ramanujam, Dr. (Mrs) Dilkushi Anula Wijesundere, Dr. (Mrs) Weligama Vidana Arachchige Dinesha Samararatne have been appointed.

Dr. Ramanujam has served as a Member of the Public Service Commission and has served as the Secretary to several Ministries for over a decade.  

Dr. (Mrs) Wijesundere is a doctor by profession. Dr. (Mrs) Samararatne is a law academic and works as a Senior Lecturer of the University of Colombo. 

