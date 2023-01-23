Special announcement on public sector salary payments for January

State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has issued a special announcement regarding the salary payments of public sector employees for the month of January.

Accordingly, the monthly salaries of non-executive public sector employees will be paid on January 25.

Meanwhile, executive-level public sector employees will receive their monthly salary no later than January 26.

At its meeting last week, the Cabinet of Ministers green-lighted a proposal to pay the monthly salaries of non-executive government employees on the stipulated date and to delay the payment of salaries of executive-level employees by a few days.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had tabled the proposal in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy.

The government, explaining that new proposals to boost state revenue for the year 2023 are being implemented, noted that state expenditure needs to be managed properly over the next few months starting from January, to suit the government’s cash flow constraints as it will take some time to collect the revenue generated through those proposals.