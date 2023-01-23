Special announcement on public sector salary payments for January

Special announcement on public sector salary payments for January

January 23, 2023   02:10 pm

State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has issued a special announcement regarding the salary payments of public sector employees for the month of January.

Accordingly, the monthly salaries of non-executive public sector employees will be paid on January 25.

Meanwhile, executive-level public sector employees will receive their monthly salary no later than January 26.

At its meeting last week, the Cabinet of Ministers green-lighted a proposal to pay the monthly salaries of non-executive government employees on the stipulated date and to delay the payment of salaries of executive-level employees by a few days.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had tabled the proposal in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy.

The government, explaining that new proposals to boost state revenue for the year 2023 are being implemented, noted that state expenditure needs to be managed properly over the next few months starting from January, to suit the government’s cash flow constraints as it will take some time to collect the revenue generated through those proposals.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Shortage of eggs in several areas as traders opt against selling due to prices

Shortage of eggs in several areas as traders opt against selling due to prices

Shortage of eggs in several areas as traders opt against selling due to prices

Farmers blame organic fertilizer provided by govt for 'sick' paddy crops

Farmers blame organic fertilizer provided by govt for 'sick' paddy crops

Junior staff of hospitals launch token strike, protest near hospitals

Junior staff of hospitals launch token strike, protest near hospitals

Trade unions declare a 'Black Week' against govt's new tax policy

Trade unions declare a 'Black Week' against govt's new tax policy

2023 LG Polls: Accepting applications for postal voting ends today

2023 LG Polls: Accepting applications for postal voting ends today

2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level exam begins at 2,200 centres across the island

2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level exam begins at 2,200 centres across the island

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination to commence tomorrow (English)

G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination to commence tomorrow (English)