Power cut reduced to 2 hours
January 23, 2023 05:30 pm
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved power cuts of 2 hours on 24th January (Tuesday).
Rolling power cuts had been imposed for 2 hours and 20 minutes over the past couple of days.
Accordingly, the two-hour power cuts will be imposed tomorrow as follows;
Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 40 minutes during daytime and 1 hour 20 minutes during night
