Power cut reduced to 2 hours

January 23, 2023   05:30 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved power cuts of 2 hours on 24th January (Tuesday).

Rolling power cuts had been imposed for 2 hours and 20 minutes over the past couple of days. 

Accordingly, the two-hour power cuts will be imposed tomorrow as follows;

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW  -  40 minutes during daytime and 1 hour 20 minutes during night

 

Demand Management Schedule on 24th Jan 2023 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

