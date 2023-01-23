Power cut reduced to 2 hours

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved power cuts of 2 hours on 24th January (Tuesday).

Rolling power cuts had been imposed for 2 hours and 20 minutes over the past couple of days.

Accordingly, the two-hour power cuts will be imposed tomorrow as follows;

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 40 minutes during daytime and 1 hour 20 minutes during night

Demand Management Schedule on 24th Jan 2023 by Adaderana Online on Scribd