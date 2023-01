Litro Gas Company says that the price of a domestic LP gas cylinder could increase once again in February.

The company further says that due to the increase in gas prices in the global market, there may be a revision in gas prices in the coming month.

On January 05, Litro Gas had reduced the price of domestic gas cylinders by Rs. 201 (12.5kg) to Rs. 4,409 as part of its monthly price revision based on the pricing formula.