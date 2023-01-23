Young couple found dead inside hotel in Tangalle

Young couple found dead inside hotel in Tangalle

January 23, 2023   06:30 pm

The bodies of a young woman and a young man have been found at a tourist hotel in Tangalle.

Police suspect that the young couple may have committed suicide by hanging themselves.

The deceased have been identified as a young man working in the same hotel and a young woman residing in the Ambalantota area.

It is suspected that they may have been involved in a romantic relationship and that the incident was a possible double-suicide.

The young man in question had grown up in the hotel since he was small and that he has now been helping to take care of the hotel.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that last night the concerned young man had travelled to Ambalantota in a three-wheeler and had returned to with the young girl to the hotel.

It is suspected that the two of them had committed suicide by hanging themselves last night.

Tangalle Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Shortage of eggs in several areas as traders opt against selling due to prices

Shortage of eggs in several areas as traders opt against selling due to prices

Farmers blame organic fertilizer provided by govt for 'sick' paddy crops

Farmers blame organic fertilizer provided by govt for 'sick' paddy crops

Junior staff of hospitals launch token strike, protest near hospitals

Junior staff of hospitals launch token strike, protest near hospitals

Trade unions declare a 'Black Week' against govt's new tax policy

Trade unions declare a 'Black Week' against govt's new tax policy

2023 LG Polls: Accepting applications for postal voting ends today

2023 LG Polls: Accepting applications for postal voting ends today

2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level exam begins at 2,200 centres across the island

2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level exam begins at 2,200 centres across the island

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm