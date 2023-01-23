Young couple found dead inside hotel in Tangalle

The bodies of a young woman and a young man have been found at a tourist hotel in Tangalle.

Police suspect that the young couple may have committed suicide by hanging themselves.

The deceased have been identified as a young man working in the same hotel and a young woman residing in the Ambalantota area.

It is suspected that they may have been involved in a romantic relationship and that the incident was a possible double-suicide.

The young man in question had grown up in the hotel since he was small and that he has now been helping to take care of the hotel.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that last night the concerned young man had travelled to Ambalantota in a three-wheeler and had returned to with the young girl to the hotel.

It is suspected that the two of them had committed suicide by hanging themselves last night.

Tangalle Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.