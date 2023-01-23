2023 LG election: Postal voting to end at midnight today

The acceptance of postal votes for the upcoming Local Government (LG) election is scheduled to end at midnight today (23 Jan.).

The accepting of postal votes from all eligible voters commenced on 05 January.

Meanwhile, the acceptance of cash deposits ended on Friday (20 Jan.), followed by the deadline for submitting nominations for the upcoming election, which was on Saturday (21 Jan.).

Although the Election Commission of Sri Lanka has convened all political parties and independent groups for a meeting, focusing on the 2023 LG election, tomorrow (24 Jan.), the leaders of independent groups contesting within Colombo were summoned to the District Secretariat today.

Further, the printing of ballot papers is also expected to get underway this week.