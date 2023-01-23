2023 LG election: Postal voting to end at midnight today

2023 LG election: Postal voting to end at midnight today

January 23, 2023   09:27 pm

The acceptance of postal votes for the upcoming Local Government (LG) election is scheduled to end at midnight today (23 Jan.).

The accepting of postal votes from all eligible voters commenced on 05 January.

Meanwhile, the acceptance of cash deposits ended on Friday (20 Jan.), followed by the deadline for submitting nominations for the upcoming election, which was on Saturday (21 Jan.).

Although the Election Commission of Sri Lanka has convened all political parties and independent groups for a meeting, focusing on the 2023 LG election, tomorrow (24 Jan.), the leaders of independent groups contesting within Colombo were summoned to the District Secretariat today.

Further, the printing of ballot papers is also expected to get underway this week.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.23

PUCSL Chairman and Opposition Leader request not to impose power cuts during A/Ls

PUCSL Chairman and Opposition Leader request not to impose power cuts during A/Ls

Political parties express views on upcoming Local Government Election

Political parties express views on upcoming Local Government Election

Sri Lanka's NCPI-based inflation eases to 59.2% in December 2022

Sri Lanka's NCPI-based inflation eases to 59.2% in December 2022

Govt makes special announcement on payment of state sector salaries

Govt makes special announcement on payment of state sector salaries

CAA carries out raids in search of traders selling eggs above MRP

CAA carries out raids in search of traders selling eggs above MRP

Several trade unions stage 'Black Week' protest across island against new taxes

Several trade unions stage 'Black Week' protest across island against new taxes