Nanu Oya accident: Cabinet nod to provide financial aid to victims families

Nanu Oya accident: Cabinet nod to provide financial aid to victims families

January 23, 2023   10:22 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has agreed to provide financial assistance to the families of the victims of the recent collision involving a bus, a van and a three-wheeler in Nuwara Eliya. 

Accordingly, the decision has been taken on the advice of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Seven persons were killed while 53 others sustained injuries on Friday (20 Jan.), when a bus fell down a 100-foot precipice on the Radella – Nuwara Eliya Shortcut Road, after colliding with a van and a three-wheeler.

All six persons travelling in the van, including the driver, and the driver of the three-wheeler died on the spot, while 53 passengers including students in the bus sustained injuries.
 
The five persons travelling in the van are reportedly related, while three children aged 8, 12 and 19 are also among the deceased.

The bus, which was en route to Colombo, was one of seven such buses that had been transporting a group of students of Thurstan College, Colombo, who were on an educational tour in Nuwara Eliya. 

Reports revealed that 53 passengers – including teachers, parents and 41 students of Grade 11 – were inside the bus at the time of the accident.

The Shortcut Road in question was previously closed for heavy vehicles, however, heave vehicles began using the road once again after it was carpeted and built properly.

Thus, measures are now being taken to once again ban heavy vehicles on the Radella Shortcut Road, Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat Nandana Galaboda stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Wanindu and Inoka named in ICCs T20 Teams of the Year (English)

Wanindu and Inoka named in ICCs T20 Teams of the Year (English)

Wanindu and Inoka named in ICCs T20 Teams of the Year (English)

LP gas prices to increase in February? (English)

LP gas prices to increase in February? (English)

Junior staff of hospitals launch token strike, protest near hospitals (English)

Junior staff of hospitals launch token strike, protest near hospitals (English)

NCPI based headline inflation decreased for third consecutive month in December 2022 (English)

NCPI based headline inflation decreased for third consecutive month in December 2022 (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.23

PUCSL Chairman and Opposition Leader request not to impose power cuts during A/Ls

PUCSL Chairman and Opposition Leader request not to impose power cuts during A/Ls

Political parties express views on upcoming Local Government Election

Political parties express views on upcoming Local Government Election