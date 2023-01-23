Dayasiri to go to CID over LG election nomination forgery

Dayasiri to go to CID over LG election nomination forgery

January 23, 2023   11:16 pm

General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), MP Dayasiri Jayasekara, is expected to lodge a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the illegal use of his signature during the recent submission of nominations for the upcoming Local Government (LG) election.

Accordingly, an individual contesting under the jurisdiction of the Dehiwala – Mount Lavinia Municipal Council has reportedly the forged the SLFP MP’s signature on his nomination papers, Ada Derana learns.

Commenting on the matter, Jayasekara stated that a complaint in this regard will be filed at the CID tomorrow (24 Jan.).

The accepting of nominations began on 18 January, and ended on 21 January, with over 100 nominations from nearly 15 districts being rejected thus far.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Wanindu and Inoka named in ICCs T20 Teams of the Year (English)

Wanindu and Inoka named in ICCs T20 Teams of the Year (English)

Wanindu and Inoka named in ICCs T20 Teams of the Year (English)

LP gas prices to increase in February? (English)

LP gas prices to increase in February? (English)

Junior staff of hospitals launch token strike, protest near hospitals (English)

Junior staff of hospitals launch token strike, protest near hospitals (English)

NCPI based headline inflation decreased for third consecutive month in December 2022 (English)

NCPI based headline inflation decreased for third consecutive month in December 2022 (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.23

PUCSL Chairman and Opposition Leader request not to impose power cuts during A/Ls

PUCSL Chairman and Opposition Leader request not to impose power cuts during A/Ls

Political parties express views on upcoming Local Government Election

Political parties express views on upcoming Local Government Election