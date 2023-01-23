Dayasiri to go to CID over LG election nomination forgery

General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), MP Dayasiri Jayasekara, is expected to lodge a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the illegal use of his signature during the recent submission of nominations for the upcoming Local Government (LG) election.

Accordingly, an individual contesting under the jurisdiction of the Dehiwala – Mount Lavinia Municipal Council has reportedly the forged the SLFP MP’s signature on his nomination papers, Ada Derana learns.

Commenting on the matter, Jayasekara stated that a complaint in this regard will be filed at the CID tomorrow (24 Jan.).

The accepting of nominations began on 18 January, and ended on 21 January, with over 100 nominations from nearly 15 districts being rejected thus far.