Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

January 24, 2023   07:34 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night. 

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places.

Showers may occur in Northern, Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Southern coastal areas during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kaluthra to Pottuvil via Galle and Matara.  Showers or thunder showers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times over the sea areas off the cost extending from Chilaw to  Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankasanthurai and from Hambantota to Galle via Matara.

Sea areas off the coast extending from  Chilaw to  Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankasanthurai and from Hambantota to Galle via Matara will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight. 

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

