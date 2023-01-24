India commits to help Sri Lanka on debt in prospective IMF program

India commits to help Sri Lanka on debt in prospective IMF program

January 24, 2023   07:48 am

(Reuters) - India has committed to help ease the debt burden of its crisis-stricken neighbor Sri Lanka as part of a possible International Monetary Fund-supported program, the IMF said on Monday.

The island nation of 22 million people has grappled with challenges during the past year ranging from a shortage of foreign currency to runaway inflation and a steep recession - the worst such crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Reuters reported last week that India had told the IMF it strongly supports Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring plan as the island seeks a $2.9 billion loan from the global lender, according to a letter.

“Sri Lanka is engaged with other official bilateral creditors to obtain similar assurances,” an IMF spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

“As soon as adequate assurances are obtained and remaining requirements are met, including by the Sri Lankan authorities, a Fund-supported program for Sri Lanka can be presented to the IMF’s Executive Board for approval that would unlock much needed financing.”

Sri Lanka requires the backing of China and India - its biggest bilateral lenders - to reach a final agreement with the IMF that is essential to help the country emerge from its worst financial crisis in seven decades.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Wanindu and Inoka named in ICCs T20 Teams of the Year (English)

Wanindu and Inoka named in ICCs T20 Teams of the Year (English)

Wanindu and Inoka named in ICCs T20 Teams of the Year (English)

LP gas prices to increase in February? (English)

LP gas prices to increase in February? (English)

Junior staff of hospitals launch token strike, protest near hospitals (English)

Junior staff of hospitals launch token strike, protest near hospitals (English)

NCPI based headline inflation decreased for third consecutive month in December 2022 (English)

NCPI based headline inflation decreased for third consecutive month in December 2022 (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.23

PUCSL Chairman and Opposition Leader request not to impose power cuts during A/Ls

PUCSL Chairman and Opposition Leader request not to impose power cuts during A/Ls

Political parties express views on upcoming Local Government Election

Political parties express views on upcoming Local Government Election

Sri Lanka's NCPI-based inflation eases to 59.2% in December 2022

Sri Lanka's NCPI-based inflation eases to 59.2% in December 2022