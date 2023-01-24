PUCSL to seek legal opinion on interim electricity tariffs with retrospective effect
January 24, 2023 08:28 am
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has taken a unanimous decision to expedite the tariff proposal by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) in accordance with the Electricity Act 2009, its chairman Janaka Ratnayake says.
The electricity sector regulator has also decided to seek legal opinion on the implementation of the request of the Cabinet of Ministers on the interim tariff with retrospective effect.