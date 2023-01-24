PUCSL to seek legal opinion on interim electricity tariffs with retrospective effect

PUCSL to seek legal opinion on interim electricity tariffs with retrospective effect

January 24, 2023   08:28 am

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has taken a unanimous decision to expedite the tariff proposal by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) in accordance with the Electricity Act 2009, its chairman Janaka Ratnayake says.

The electricity sector regulator has also decided to seek legal opinion on the implementation of the request of the Cabinet of Ministers on the interim tariff with retrospective effect.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Wanindu and Inoka named in ICCs T20 Teams of the Year (English)

Wanindu and Inoka named in ICCs T20 Teams of the Year (English)

Wanindu and Inoka named in ICCs T20 Teams of the Year (English)

LP gas prices to increase in February? (English)

LP gas prices to increase in February? (English)

Junior staff of hospitals launch token strike, protest near hospitals (English)

Junior staff of hospitals launch token strike, protest near hospitals (English)

NCPI based headline inflation decreased for third consecutive month in December 2022 (English)

NCPI based headline inflation decreased for third consecutive month in December 2022 (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.23

PUCSL Chairman and Opposition Leader request not to impose power cuts during A/Ls

PUCSL Chairman and Opposition Leader request not to impose power cuts during A/Ls

Political parties express views on upcoming Local Government Election

Political parties express views on upcoming Local Government Election

Sri Lanka's NCPI-based inflation eases to 59.2% in December 2022

Sri Lanka's NCPI-based inflation eases to 59.2% in December 2022