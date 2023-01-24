EC convenes meeting with reps of political parties, independent groups

EC convenes meeting with reps of political parties, independent groups

January 24, 2023   09:40 am

The Election Commission has convened a meeting this morning (Jan 24) with the representatives of all political parties and independent groups contesting in the upcoming local government (LG) election.

This is the first time the election body is meeting the political party representatives after the LG election was declared.

During this meeting, political parties and independent groups will be briefed at length about how the LG election process, according to the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, accepting the applications for postal voting at the LG election ended at midnight yesterday (Jan 23).

Acceptance of cash deposits ended on Friday (20 Jan.), followed by the deadline for submitting nominations on Saturday (Jan 21).

Further, the printing of ballot papers for the election, which is scheduled to be held on March 09, is expected to get underway this week.

