Ajith Prasanna sentenced to four years RI

January 24, 2023   11:16 am

The Supreme Court today (24 Jan.) sentenced Retired Major Ajith Prasanna to four years of Rigorous Imprisonment and fined him Rs. 300,000 on charges of contempt of court.

Prasanna was released on two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each by the Court of Appeal in January 2021,  over his alleged involvement in the intimidating of witnesses.

Three defendants, including Ajith Prasanna and two naval intelligence officers, were accused of holding a press conference and intimidating witnesses in the case against several navy officials over the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths.

 

