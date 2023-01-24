Trade unions to launch anti-govt protest on 09 Feb.

January 24, 2023   12:10 pm

Several trade unions and mass organisations have decided to stage a national protest against the inhumane actions and policies employed by the government of Sri Lanka, for the sake of its own survival.

Speaking at a press conference hosted by the collective of unions, Secretary of the All Ceylon Teacher’s Union, Joseph Stalin revealed that plans are underway to hold the protest on 09 February.

Meanwhile, Prof. Shyama Banneheka, President of the Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA), raised concerns regarding the benefits reaped despite the excessive taxes being paid by the people of Sri Lanka.

