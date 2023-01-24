Cabinet approval received to revise overflight charges

Cabinet approval received to revise overflight charges

January 24, 2023   12:44 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted a proposal to revise the overflight fees charged from aircraft flying through the Colombo Flight Information Region.

The revision of fees will be effective from February 01, 2023.

The overflight fees, charged by the Airport & Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited, have not been revised since 1985, according to the Government Information Department.

Hence, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal tabled by the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation in this regard.

Countries impose overflying navigation fees in exchange for providing navigation aids to aircraft overflying their territories and landing at their airports.

