Committee to look into issues regarding white water rafting in Kitulgala

January 24, 2023   01:22 pm

The government has decided to appoint a committee to look into the issues pertaining to white water rafting in Kitulgala due to the Broadlands Hydropower Project and to make necessary recommendations on possible solutions.

The Secretary to President, Saman Ekanayake gave instructions on the matter to relevant officials during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat on Monday (Jan 23).

He also advised that the committee in question, which comprises officials from the Tourism Ministry and relevant institutions, should conduct a field investigation into the issues raised and submit a report within two weeks.

White water rafting in Kitulgala has drawn a large number of local and foreign tourists.

According to those who provide related services, the Broadlands Hydroelectric Project has had a significant impact on the operation of the Kitulgala water rafting industry. As a result, their livelihoods have been greatly impacted and they have requested the authorities to help save this water sport which has the potential to earn foreign exchange for the country.

The Director of Broadlands Hydropower Project, who participated in this discussion, stated that steps have been taken to cooperate with the Kithulgala white water rafting service provider community in accordance with existing technical arrangements.

However, the President’s Secretary drew attention to the practical issues raised by the community providing relevant services and directed officials to provide solutions as soon as possible.

