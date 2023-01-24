No action to be taken against Public Admin. Secretary - Bandula

No action to be taken against Public Admin. Secretary - Bandula

January 24, 2023   02:41 pm

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena has stated that there is no pressing need to take any action against the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Neil Bandara Hapuhinna.

“He issued the relevant letter and recalled it on the same day.  The letter had no legal effect. Such mistakes have been made by ministerial secretaries previously as well, and since it has not led to any prejudice, I do not think there is a need or a way to take any action against these officials”, Gunawardena said with regard to the recent controversies surrounding Hapuhinna.

On 09 January, Hapuhinna, in a letter addressed to all Returning Officers, instructed them to stop accepting the deposits placed by the candidates for the local government election, until further notice, citing a decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers.
Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, in a video statement issued the following day, slammed the efforts to postpone the local government election and called on the government not to play with the people’s right to vote.

Hapuhinna, who found himself in hot water over the matter, recalled the letter just a day after it was issued and apologized for any inconvenience that may have been caused when he was summoned to the Election Commission on 13 January.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

IMF welcomes India's assurances to restructure Sri Lanka's debt

IMF welcomes India's assurances to restructure Sri Lanka's debt

IMF welcomes India's assurances to restructure Sri Lanka's debt

Trade union activists Ananda Palitha and Sanjeewa Dhammika arrested

Trade union activists Ananda Palitha and Sanjeewa Dhammika arrested

Retd. Major Ajith Prasanna sentenced to 4 years RI

Retd. Major Ajith Prasanna sentenced to 4 years RI

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Wanindu and Inoka named in ICCs T20 Teams of the Year (English)

Wanindu and Inoka named in ICCs T20 Teams of the Year (English)

LP gas prices to increase in February? (English)

LP gas prices to increase in February? (English)

Junior staff of hospitals launch token strike, protest near hospitals (English)

Junior staff of hospitals launch token strike, protest near hospitals (English)

NCPI based headline inflation decreased for third consecutive month in December 2022 (English)

NCPI based headline inflation decreased for third consecutive month in December 2022 (English)