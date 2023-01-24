HRCSL summons PUCSL Chairman and Power & Energy Secretary

January 24, 2023   05:49 pm

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has summoned the Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy, and the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) for an inquiry as to why they failed to prevent the implementation of power cuts during the ongoing 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination. 

Accordingly, the inquiry is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow (25 Jan.), at the HRCSL premises. 

Although the pair were notified of the relevant inquiry yesterday (23 Jan.), the HRCSL have raised concerns over the fact that neither party has yet responded. 

The PUCSL recently requested the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to refrain from imposing power cuts after 07.00 p.m. during the ongoing 2022 GCE Advanced Level Examination, based on requests made by various parties including the Department of Examinations. 

Later that day, however, the CEB noted that power cuts will have to be imposed even during the period in which the exam will be held, owing to the high costs incurred for the generation of electricity, and the lack of funds in this regard.

