The High Commission of Pakistan in Colombo has rebutted a statement made by the Director-General of the Animal Production & Health Department that no eggs can be imported from India or Pakistan due to the outbreak of bird flu.

In a letter addressed to the Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Ministry, the high commission informed that the authorities in Pakistan, refuting the statement made by Hemali Kothalawala, have clarified that there has been no outbreak of bird flu and that Pakistan has been free from HPAI (H5N1) since 2008.

In addition, Pakistan is regularly exporting poultry and poultry products to a number of countries including the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong, the letter noted.

The Pakistani High Commission went on to request the Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Ministry to update the relevant authorities in Sri Lanka on the situation, along with the request to retract the statement based on unsubstantiated claims which could potentially have an adverse impact on Pakistans exports and public perception in Sri Lanka.

Moreover, Sri Lankan importers are encouraged to explore Pakistan as a keen supplier of international quality of poultry products.