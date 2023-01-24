Egg imports: Pakistan rebuts Sri Lankan officials statement on bird flu

Egg imports: Pakistan rebuts Sri Lankan officials statement on bird flu

January 24, 2023   09:32 pm

The High Commission of Pakistan in Colombo has rebutted a statement made by the Director-General of the Animal Production & Health Department that no eggs can be imported from India or Pakistan due to the outbreak of bird flu.

In a letter addressed to the Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Ministry, the high commission informed that the authorities in Pakistan, refuting the statement made by Hemali Kothalawala, have clarified that there has been no outbreak of bird flu and that Pakistan has been free from HPAI (H5N1) since 2008.

In addition, Pakistan is regularly exporting poultry and poultry products to a number of countries including the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong, the letter noted.

The Pakistani High Commission went on to request the Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Ministry to update the relevant authorities in Sri Lanka on the situation, along with the request to retract the statement based on unsubstantiated claims which could potentially have an adverse impact on Pakistans exports and public perception in Sri Lanka.

Moreover, Sri Lankan importers are encouraged to explore Pakistan as a keen supplier of international quality of poultry products.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trade union activists Ananda Palitha and Sanjeewa Dhammika remanded

Trade union activists Ananda Palitha and Sanjeewa Dhammika remanded

Trade union activists Ananda Palitha and Sanjeewa Dhammika remanded

Ukussa exposes racket selling white raw rice as Basmati for higher prices

Ukussa exposes racket selling white raw rice as Basmati for higher prices

COPF reiterates commitment to provide bipartisan support to reforms proposed by IMF (English)

COPF reiterates commitment to provide bipartisan support to reforms proposed by IMF (English)

China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, IMF help still in doubt (English)

China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, IMF help still in doubt (English)

Cabinet approval received to revise overflight charges (English)

Cabinet approval received to revise overflight charges (English)

Sri Lanka hopes to complete debt restructuring in six months, says CBSL governor (English)

Sri Lanka hopes to complete debt restructuring in six months, says CBSL governor (English)

Revelation by father of schoolboy brutally assaulted by fellow students

Revelation by father of schoolboy brutally assaulted by fellow students

Egg traders say production costs dropped by at least 40%

Egg traders say production costs dropped by at least 40%