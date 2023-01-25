CBSL holds policy interest rates at current levels

CBSL holds policy interest rates at current levels

January 25, 2023   07:58 am

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has decided to maintain the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank at their current levels of 14.50% and 15.50%, respectively.

The decision was taken at a meeting held yesterday (24 Jan.), in view of the recent and expected developments and projections on the domestic and global macroeconomic fronts.

Accordingly, CBSL was of the view that the maintenance of the prevailing tight monetary policy stance is imperative to ensure that monetary conditions remain sufficiently tight to rein in inflationary pressures. 

"Such tight monetary conditions, together with the tight fiscal policy, are expected to adjust inflation expectations downward, enabling the Central Bank to bring inflation rates towards the desired levels by end 2023, thereby restoring economic and price stability over the medium term”, a statement issued by CBSL in this regard read.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trade union activists Ananda Palitha and Sanjeewa Dhammika remanded

Trade union activists Ananda Palitha and Sanjeewa Dhammika remanded

Trade union activists Ananda Palitha and Sanjeewa Dhammika remanded

Ukussa exposes racket selling white raw rice as Basmati for higher prices

Ukussa exposes racket selling white raw rice as Basmati for higher prices

COPF reiterates commitment to provide bipartisan support to reforms proposed by IMF (English)

COPF reiterates commitment to provide bipartisan support to reforms proposed by IMF (English)

China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, IMF help still in doubt (English)

China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, IMF help still in doubt (English)

Cabinet approval received to revise overflight charges (English)

Cabinet approval received to revise overflight charges (English)

Sri Lanka hopes to complete debt restructuring in six months, says CBSL governor (English)

Sri Lanka hopes to complete debt restructuring in six months, says CBSL governor (English)

Revelation by father of schoolboy brutally assaulted by fellow students

Revelation by father of schoolboy brutally assaulted by fellow students

Egg traders say production costs dropped by at least 40%

Egg traders say production costs dropped by at least 40%