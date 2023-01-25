PUCSL Chairman, Power & Energy Additional Sec and CEB AGM arrive at HRCSL

January 25, 2023   11:20 am

Assistant General Manager of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) Ronald Comester, the Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy Sugath Dharmakeerthi and Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) Janaka Ratnayake arrived at the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) a short while ago (25 Jan.).
 
They are slated to record a statement with the human rights body in relation to an inquiry into the continuation of the scheduled power cuts despite the ongoing 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination. 

The HRCSL yesterday (24 Jan.) summoned the PUCSL Chairman and the Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy for an inquiry as to why they failed to prevent the implementation of power cuts during the ongoing examination.  

The PUCSL recently requested the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to refrain from imposing power cuts after 07.00 p.m. during the ongoing 2022 GCE Advanced Level Examination, based on requests made by various parties including the Department of Examinations. 

Later that day, however, the CEB noted that power cuts will have to be imposed even during the period in which the exam will be held, owing to the high costs incurred for the generation of electricity, and the lack of funds in this regard.

