Salaries of public employees to be paid today as usual

Salaries of public employees to be paid today as usual

January 25, 2023   11:59 am

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says that the salaries of all public sector employees for the month of January will be paid today (Jan. 25).

He stated that the relevant salaries would be paid to all the employees of executive and non-executive grades accordingly.

It was recently announced that the payment of salaries in January would be delayed in view of the current economic crisis in the country.

However, the State Minister pointed out that Rs. 87 billion out of the Rs. 93 billion spent monthly on the payment of public employees’ salaries had been settled as of January 23.

Thereby, the salaries of the employees, who are yet to receive their salary for the month of January, will be settled within the course of the day, the State Minister added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Trade union activists Ananda Palitha and Sanjeewa Dhammika remanded

Trade union activists Ananda Palitha and Sanjeewa Dhammika remanded

Ukussa exposes racket selling white raw rice as Basmati for higher prices

Ukussa exposes racket selling white raw rice as Basmati for higher prices

COPF reiterates commitment to provide bipartisan support to reforms proposed by IMF (English)

COPF reiterates commitment to provide bipartisan support to reforms proposed by IMF (English)

China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, IMF help still in doubt (English)

China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, IMF help still in doubt (English)

Cabinet approval received to revise overflight charges (English)

Cabinet approval received to revise overflight charges (English)

Sri Lanka hopes to complete debt restructuring in six months, says CBSL governor (English)

Sri Lanka hopes to complete debt restructuring in six months, says CBSL governor (English)

Revelation by father of schoolboy brutally assaulted by fellow students

Revelation by father of schoolboy brutally assaulted by fellow students