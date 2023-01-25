Salaries of public employees to be paid today as usual

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says that the salaries of all public sector employees for the month of January will be paid today (Jan. 25).

He stated that the relevant salaries would be paid to all the employees of executive and non-executive grades accordingly.

It was recently announced that the payment of salaries in January would be delayed in view of the current economic crisis in the country.

However, the State Minister pointed out that Rs. 87 billion out of the Rs. 93 billion spent monthly on the payment of public employees’ salaries had been settled as of January 23.

Thereby, the salaries of the employees, who are yet to receive their salary for the month of January, will be settled within the course of the day, the State Minister added.