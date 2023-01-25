China hands over last batch of medical aid donation to Sri Lanka

China hands over last batch of medical aid donation to Sri Lanka

January 25, 2023   12:21 pm

China has handed over a total of 1.55 million syringes of Recombinant Human Erythropoietin Injection (Epiao) to Sri Lanka.

This is the last batch of its essential medical supplies donation to Sri Lanka, worth at least LKR 6 billion, the Chinese embassy in Colombo mentioned in a tweet.

The shipment came in 9 temperature-controlled containers (3,231 packages) with a total of weight over 61.32 tonnes.

In December 2022, China delivered a consignment of essential medicines and medical supplies worth LKR 2 billion, which contained 8 million infusion sets, 1.2 million vials of omeprazole sodium for injection, 1 million capecitabine tablets, 612,720 PF. syringes of enoxaparin sodium injection, 240,000 bottles of sodium valproate tablets, and 100,800 ampoules of heparin sodium injection.

According to the embassy, China has donated essential medical supplies worth LKR 6 billion to Sri Lanka since June 2022.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Trade union activists Ananda Palitha and Sanjeewa Dhammika remanded

Trade union activists Ananda Palitha and Sanjeewa Dhammika remanded

Ukussa exposes racket selling white raw rice as Basmati for higher prices

Ukussa exposes racket selling white raw rice as Basmati for higher prices

COPF reiterates commitment to provide bipartisan support to reforms proposed by IMF (English)

COPF reiterates commitment to provide bipartisan support to reforms proposed by IMF (English)

China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, IMF help still in doubt (English)

China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, IMF help still in doubt (English)

Cabinet approval received to revise overflight charges (English)

Cabinet approval received to revise overflight charges (English)

Sri Lanka hopes to complete debt restructuring in six months, says CBSL governor (English)

Sri Lanka hopes to complete debt restructuring in six months, says CBSL governor (English)

Revelation by father of schoolboy brutally assaulted by fellow students

Revelation by father of schoolboy brutally assaulted by fellow students