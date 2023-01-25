Over Rs. 20mn worth of cannabis found ashore on island in Jaffna

Over Rs. 20mn worth of cannabis found ashore on island in Jaffna

January 25, 2023   01:49 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy yesterday (24 Jan.) seized over 60 kilograms of Kerala cannabis on the beaches of the Analathivu Island in Jaffna.

The consignment, which had washed ashore, was seized by the SLNS Elara in the Northern Naval Command, in a joint operation with the Kayts Police, and has a street value of over Rs. 20 million.

The stock of cannabis was packed in 25 packages, and was found on the shores of the Analathivu Island in two sacks, Sri Lanka Navy reported, adding that the consignment is believed to have been left behind by smugglers.

Accordingly, the narcotics have been handed over to the Kayts Police for further legal action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.25

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Trade union activists Ananda Palitha and Sanjeewa Dhammika remanded

Trade union activists Ananda Palitha and Sanjeewa Dhammika remanded

Ukussa exposes racket selling white raw rice as Basmati for higher prices

Ukussa exposes racket selling white raw rice as Basmati for higher prices

COPF reiterates commitment to provide bipartisan support to reforms proposed by IMF (English)

COPF reiterates commitment to provide bipartisan support to reforms proposed by IMF (English)

China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, IMF help still in doubt (English)

China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, IMF help still in doubt (English)

Cabinet approval received to revise overflight charges (English)

Cabinet approval received to revise overflight charges (English)

Sri Lanka hopes to complete debt restructuring in six months, says CBSL governor (English)

Sri Lanka hopes to complete debt restructuring in six months, says CBSL governor (English)