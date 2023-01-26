Showers expected in several areas

January 26, 2023   07:56 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night, the Meteorology Department reported.

Meanwhile, several spells of light showers are also likely in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thunder showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph, the Department stated, adding that wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times over the sea areas off the cost extending from Colombo to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar, and from Pottuvil to Matara via Hambanthota.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar, and from Pottuvil to Matara via Hambanthota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight. 

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

