President to chair all-party conference this evening

January 26, 2023   08:34 am

An all-party conference will be convened today (Jan. 26) at the Presidential Secretariat, under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The leaders of all political parties representing the parliament will attend this all-party meeting, which is scheduled to commence at 04.00 p.m. 

The Speaker of Parliament, the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, as well as former Presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa and Maithripala Sirisena, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Leader R. Sampanthan and National People’s Force Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, have been invited to the said meeting.

The meeting will focus on reaching a consensus and strengthening national harmony, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Following President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s appointment as the Head of State, a meeting of party leaders was called on December 13, 2022, where the program to improve national harmony was discussed. At today’s meeting of party leaders, it is expected to discuss these issues further and reach an agreement among them.

