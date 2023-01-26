Grade 5 Scholarship Examination; re-scrutiny applications called

January 26, 2023   09:39 am

The Department of Examinations announces that the students who require a re-scrutiny of Grade 5 Scholarship Examination results can submit appeals for that, until February 28, 2023.

The Commissioner General of Examinations, H.J.M.C. Amith Jayasundara stated that the results of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination 2022  were released online, last night (Jan. 25).

He said the relevant examination results can be viewed via the official websites of the Examinations Department - www.doenets.lk or www.results.exams.gov.lk

A total of 329,668 students sat for the 2022 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination which was held on December 18, 2022, while 334,805 had applied for the exam, according to the Department of Examinations.

Meanwhile, the number of students who will receive bursaries in the  Grade 5 Scholarship Examination this year is 20,000, out of which 250 scholarships have been reserved for students with special needs.

At the meantime, the Department of Examinations has released the District Level cut-off marks of the 2022 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination.

Accordingly, the cut-off marks related to Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Kandy, Matale, Galle, Matara, Kurunegala and Kegalle districts is 153, while it is 150 in Hambantota and Ratnapura districts.

The district-level cut-off marks related to Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Monaragala, Ampara and Puttalam districts is 148, the Department of Examinations announced. 

Furthermore, the cut-off mark for the students who sat for the examination in Sinhala Medium in Nuwara-Eliya and Trincomalee districts is 147 and it is 145 for Mannar, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts.

However, the district and island level rankings will not be released this year, the Examinations Department said.

