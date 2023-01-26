GMOA to file complaint with WHO on drug shortage

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) warns that they will file a complaint with the Sri Lankan office of the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the current drug shortage that the country is facing as a result of the negligence of the authorities.

Media Spokesperson of the association, Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe stated that the complaint would be filed at 10.00 a.m. this morning (Jan. 26).

Filing of the complaint will coincide with the “Black Week” protest campaign organised by the GMOA, Dr. Wijesinghe said.