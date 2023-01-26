Trade unionists Ananda Palitha, Sanjeewa Dhammika granted bail

United Trade Union Alliance convenor Ananda Palitha and Electricity Consumers’ Association secretary Sanjeewa Dhammika, who were arrested earlier this week on charges of criminal coercion, have been granted bail.

The duo was released on bail on the orders of the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, Palitha was produced before the court virtually. Meanwhile, Sanjeewa Dhammika was referred to an identification parade today.

The duo was arrested by the Kollupitiya Police on January 24 for allegedly threatening two members of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) and was later placed behind bars on remand.