Diana Gamage granted time to file objections against citizenship case

The Court of Appeal today (26 Jan.) granted State Minister Diana Gamage time until 17 February to file objections pertaining to the writ application filed, demanding that her Parliamentary seat be revoked.

Accordingly, the order was issued following a request made by Gamage’s lawyer, President’s Counsel Shaveendra Fernando.

PC Fernando requested for a further date to submit all objections related to the case on the grounds that he is yet awaiting certain documents from the Department of Immigration and Emigration which are required prior to the submission of objections.

Accepting the request, the Court of Appeal bench granted time until 17 February for the party to file their objections.

Social activist Oshala Herath filed a writ application seeking the abolishment of Gamage’s Parliamentary seat on account of issues concerning citizenship status in the United Kingdom.