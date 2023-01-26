Commonwealth Secretary-General to visit Sri Lanka in Feb.

Commonwealth Secretary-General to visit Sri Lanka in Feb.

January 26, 2023   04:09 pm

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka next week for a five-day visit.

On an invitation extended by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Scotland will attend the 75th the island’s Independence Day celebration on February 04, according to the Commonwealth Secretariat.

During her stay, Scotland is expected to engage in discussions with top state officials including President Wickremesinghe during her stay.

The Commonwealth chief will be in Sri Lanka from February 01-05.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parents seek help to buy new cochlear implant for daughter with severe hearing loss

Parents seek help to buy new cochlear implant for daughter with severe hearing loss

Parents seek help to buy new cochlear implant for daughter with severe hearing loss

GMOA briefs WHO Sri Lanka about drug shortage in the country

GMOA briefs WHO Sri Lanka about drug shortage in the country

Election Commission member tenders resignation letter to President

Election Commission member tenders resignation letter to President

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.01.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.01.26

COPE takes issue with pricing formula for eggs

COPE takes issue with pricing formula for eggs

USD 2.5 Bn saved in six months by imposing import restrictions - Siyambalapitiya

USD 2.5 Bn saved in six months by imposing import restrictions - Siyambalapitiya

Grade 5 Scholarship exam results out; re-scrutiny applications accepted until Jan. 28

Grade 5 Scholarship exam results out; re-scrutiny applications accepted until Jan. 28

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm