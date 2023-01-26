Commonwealth Secretary-General to visit Sri Lanka in Feb.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka next week for a five-day visit.

On an invitation extended by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Scotland will attend the 75th the island’s Independence Day celebration on February 04, according to the Commonwealth Secretariat.

During her stay, Scotland is expected to engage in discussions with top state officials including President Wickremesinghe during her stay.

The Commonwealth chief will be in Sri Lanka from February 01-05.