Gusty winds, rough seas expected due to low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal

January 27, 2023   05:06 pm

The low-pressure area, which formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal this morning (Jan. 27), is very likely to move west-northwestwards, the Department of Meteorology says.

It will intensify into a depression over the South-West Bay of Bengal Sea area by tomorrow (Jan. 28).

Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually west-northwestwards and reach near the east coast of Sri Lanka on 01st February 2023.

Wind speed will be 40-45 kmph and can increase up to 60 kmph in sea areas between (Equator- 05 N) and between (85E – 95E).

Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas.

