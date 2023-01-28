US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs to visit Sri Lanka in Feb.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland is scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka, Nepal, India, and Qatar from January 28 to February 03, 2023.

In Sri Lanka, the Under Secretary will mark the 75th anniversary of US-Sri Lanka relations and offer continued support of the United States for Sri Lanka’s efforts to stabilize the economy, protect human rights, and promote reconciliation, according to a statement by the US State Department.

While in Nepal, Nuland will engage with the new government on the broad agenda of the US partnership with Nepal.

In India, Nuland will lead the US-India annual “Foreign Office Consultations” which cover the full range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. She will also meet with young tech leaders.

Finally, in Qatar, the Under Secretary will discuss global issues under the framework of the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue. She will also engage counterparts on Qatar’s critical support for the relocation of Afghans with ties to the United States and our bilateral arrangement on the protection of US interests in Afghanistan, the US State Department said further.