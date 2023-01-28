Special traffic plan in Colombo for Independence Day rehearsals

January 28, 2023   11:05 am

A special traffic plan is in place near the Galle Face Green and adjacent areas for five days, in view of the rehearsals for the 75th Independence Day celebration.

According to a press release issued by Sri Lanka Police, this traffic arrangement is implemented on January 28, January 29, February 01, February 02 and February 03 from 5.00 a.m. to 12.00 p.m.

Road closures (street names and junctions are listed below):

1. Galle Face Centre Road, from Galle Face Roundabout to NSA Roundabout and Chaithya Road area

2. Entrance to Station Road in Kollupitiya and Galle Face Roundabout from Kollupitiya Junction

3. Entrance to Galle Road from St. Michael Roundabout

4. Entrance to Galle Road from Rotunda Roundabout

5. Entrance to NSA Roundabout from Ceramic Junction

6. Entrance to Bank of Ceylon Mawatha from York Street

7. Entrance to Chatham Street from York Street

8. Entrance to Mudalige Mawatha from York Street

9. Entrance to Sir Baron Jayathilake Mawatha from York Street

10. Entrance to YMBA Roundabout from Khan Clock Tower Roundabout

11. Entrance to CTO Junction and Olcott Mawatha from CENOR Junction

12. Entrance to Ceramic Junction, Lotus Road from CTO Junction

13. Entrance to D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha from Gamini Roundabout

14. Entrance to Regal Junction from Slave Island Police Roundabout

15. Entrance to Galle Face Green and Baladaksha Mawatha from Sir Mohomad Macan Markar Mawatha

16. Entrance to Kollupitiya from Bambalapitiya Junction on the Galle Road

17. Entrance to Colombo from the Marine Drive through Bambalapitiya Station Road

18. Entrance to Liberty Roundabout from Flower Road Junction through Ananda Kumaraswamy Road

19. Entrance to R.A. De Mel Mawatha from Thummulla Junction through Bauddhaloka Road 

20. Entrance to St. Michael Roundabout from Liberty Roundabout

Accordingly, the motorists using these roads are advised to use alternative roads for the time being.

However, on the instructions of traffic police officers, the residents are given access to the roads that remain closed during the aforementioned time period.

